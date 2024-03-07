62º
Zum looks ahead to new partnership with Roanoke City Schools

The transportation company is taking over the schools’ transportation contract

Abbie Coleman, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Roanoke City Schools, Zum, Transportation

ROANOKE, Va. – After years of transportation complaints and problems, Roanoke City Schools is entering into a new partnership with Zum.

The five-year, $77 million contract replaces Durham Transportation, the company the city previously used.

Zum uses technology to reduce commute time and communicate with parents and students.

Through the app, parents receive real-time data and notifications about their child’s bus route and it informs administrators of ways to optimize routes.

“We know that the district was facing problems with driver shortage and timeliness and that’s one area that Zum can absolutely help the district. So, we really like to help districts with our technology, so given the need, matching the need, we reached out to the Roanoke City Schools,” Co-founder Ritu Narayan said.

Zum is currently in the process of hiring drivers.

