Man charged after allegedly trying to take Covington minor to Maryland to become a “daughter-wife”

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

57-year-old Albert C. Forand has been arrested and charged with child solicitation. (The Alleghany County Sheriff's Office)

COVINGTON, Va. – A 57-year-old man has been charged with child solicitation after attempting to take a minor back to Maryland to become a “daughter-wife,” according to the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office.

As reported by deputies, on Saturday, May 18, 57-year-old Albert C. Forand, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, was arrested and charged with the use of communication systems to facilitate certain offenses against minors.

We’re told Forand traveled to Covington with plans of meeting the minor, who was under the age of 15, and bringing the minor back to Maryland; however, when Forand arrived in Covington, the Alleghany County Sheriff’s Office took him into custody. The Covington Division of Police, Bath County Sheriff’s Office, Virginia State Police and the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources also assisted.

Forand is currently being held at the Alleghany Regional Jail without bond, authorities said.

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

