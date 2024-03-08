Franklin County Jail inmate dies from unknown medical emergency, authorities say

A Roanoke man who was in the custody of the Franklin County Jail has died from an unknown medical emergency, according to the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office.

42-year-old Dwaine Hinton of Roanoke was sent to Franklin Memorial Hospital after he experienced a medical emergency at the jail, authorities said.

After he arrived at the hospital, authorities said Hinton was unresponsive. After 45 minutes of life-saving efforts, Hinton was pronounced dead.

We’re told Hinton was taken into custody at the Franklin County Jail after his bond was revoked in court more than an hour before the incident.

Virginia State Police has been asked to conduct an independent investigation into Hinton’s death, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Medical Examiner’s Office in Roanoke will perform an autopsy to determine the cause of death.

“We would like to offer our condolences to the family and loved ones of Mr. Hinton,” the Office of the Sheriff wrote in a press release, in part. “Regardless of the circumstances that led Mr. Hinton into our custody, any loss of life is a tragedy. We ask for patience as this incident is investigated with the commitment to provide full transparency with the findings at the conclusion of the investigation.”