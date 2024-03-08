Healthwatch: Preparing for daylight saving time

It’s almost time to spring forward.

That one hour may be a bit disruptive to your routine. In fact, research has linked the time change to a rise in heart attacks, strokes and car accidents.

Sleep experts said to start preparing ahead of time. They suggest going to bed 15 minutes earlier each night leading up to the shift.

Then, in the morning, get some light exposure as soon as you wake up.

”In the morning, light is very stimulating. It’s wake-promoting, it enhances mood and physical activity,” said Dr. Nancy Foldvary-Schaefer, Director of the Sleep Disorders Center at Cleveland Clinic.

Avoid things that can take a toll on sleep like caffeine and alcohol in the afternoon and evening, and add in things that promote sleepiness like exercise.

If you’re having serious sleep problems, seek professional help from your doctor.