Non-profit New Hope Girls supporting women and children in abusive situations

(Charles Krupa, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

It’s International Women’s Day and we spoke with a non-profit that is working to help women and children in abusive situations.

New Hope Girls is an international non-profit that saves women from abuse and human trafficking in the Dominican Republic.

Recommended Videos

Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

The organization works to give little girls a safe place to heal and grow, while also giving a place for abused adult women to also heal and escape.

“When moms are safe, children are safe,” said Caitlyn Scaggs with New Hope Girls. “What we are witnessing is cycles of abuse and exploitation being literally broken when women walk into our shop, and we declare over them you are created for more.”

If you would like to support this non-profit, you can find it here.