Two seriously injured after Nelson County crash

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating after two people were seriously injured after a crash in Nelson County on Feb. 27.

Police said at 7:38 p.m. on Feb. 27, a 1968 Chevrolet Camaro was headed eastbound on Beech Grove Road when it spun around, ran off the road to the left, and struck a tree on its passenger side.

We’re told the driver of the Camaro, 62-year-old Charles McGann of Afton, and his passenger 64-year-old Mark McGann, both suffered serious injuries.

Mark McGann was wearing a seatbelt while Charles McGann was not, according to authorities.

VSP said Charles McGann has been charged with failure to maintain proper control.