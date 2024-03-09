LewisGale hosts Joggin’ For Your Noggin 5K and 1-mile fun run

LewisGale’s Joggin’ For Your Noggin 5K and 1-mile fun run took place Saturday morning.

Become an Insider and get exclusive content, access to contests and behind the scenes access to the WSLS newsroom! Email Address Click here to sign up

It’s a fundraiser in partnership with Brain Injury Solutions, formerly Brain Injury Services of Southwest Virginia to benefit survivors of brain injury.

“I think it’s amazing that the community came out and supported this cause, especially in this inclement weather. There’s a lot of people here...a lot more than I expected and I thought the rain was gonna keep people away, but sure enough, they showed up in droves, which is fantastic,” said runner Paul Vanwagoner.

The proceeds will help people who’ve suffered brain injuries throughout Southwest, Central, and Southside Virginia.