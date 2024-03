ROANOKE, Va. – Campbell Avenue SW is closed at 1st Street NW due to a fallen tree in the roadway, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

Recommended Videos

Police said the road will be closed for some time while crews work to safely remove the tree.

1st Street SW is still open to traffic, but drivers are asked to drive with caution if traveling in the area. Drivers are asked to avoid travel in the area if possible until the tree is removed.