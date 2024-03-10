Thousands without power as strong winds sweep across the region

Thousands of people are without power throughout the region as strong winds move through Sunday.

Here’s a look at the worst outages in our region, organized by county as of 5 p.m. on March 10.

Appalachian Power:

Carroll: 304

Franklin: 229

Giles: 321

Grayson: 122

Henry: 836

Montgomery: 1,615

Patrick: 108

Pulaski: 1,003

Roanoke: 464

Roanoke City: 615

