Thousands without power as strong winds sweep across the region

As of 5 p.m., Appalachian Power reported 5,545 total outages in their service area

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Power outages as of 4 p.m. (Appalachian Power) (WSLS)

Thousands of people are without power throughout the region as strong winds move through Sunday.

Here’s a look at the worst outages in our region, organized by county as of 5 p.m. on March 10.

Appalachian Power:

  • Carroll: 304
  • Franklin: 229
  • Giles: 321
  • Grayson: 122
  • Henry: 836
  • Montgomery: 1,615
  • Patrick: 108
  • Pulaski: 1,003
  • Roanoke: 464
  • Roanoke City: 615

To view AEP’s outage map, click here.

If you would like to share photos of weather conditions near you, you can do so through Pin It by clicking here.

