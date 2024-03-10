Thousands without power as strong winds sweep across the region

Thousands of people are without power throughout the region as strong winds move through Sunday.
Recommended Videos
Here’s a look at the worst outages in our region, organized by county as of 5 p.m. on March 10.
- Carroll: 304
- Franklin: 229
- Giles: 321
- Grayson: 122
- Henry: 836
- Montgomery: 1,615
- Patrick: 108
- Pulaski: 1,003
- Roanoke: 464
- Roanoke City: 615
To view AEP’s outage map, click here.
If you would like to share photos of weather conditions near you, you can do so through Pin It by clicking here.