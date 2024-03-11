How to cope with losing an hour of sleep due to Daylight Saving Time

ROANOKE, Va. – We moved our clocks forward one hour but losing that hour of sleep may throw you off for a while.

Most adults should get between seven and a half to eight hours of sleep each night. However, many already struggle with chronic sleep deprivation.

The lack of sleep can hurt your health. In fact, the Cleveland Clinic said Daylight Saving Time can increase heart attacks, strokes and even car accidents. So, it’s important to make sure that you’re getting enough rest.

“We don’t have more sunlight. We just have a shift in the timing of the sunlight, and this could make a big difference on your circadian rhythm, your sleep-wake schedule,” said Dr. Alicia Roth with the Cleveland Clinic.

You can avoid things like caffeine and even alcohol in the afternoon and evening. Adding things that promote sleepiness, like exercising earlier in the day, can help you as well.

Meanwhile, if you have children, you might be worried about them. Interim Chair of Pediatrics at Carilion Clinic Dr. Christopher Pierce said they shouldn’t overextend themselves.

“Keeping that good sleep hygiene should be a part of our routine in general. This could disrupt it to some extent. So, try to be aware of that and use some break time,” said Pierce.

Pierce also said that teenagers who are driving should make sure they are not overfatigued when behind the wheel.

Daylight Saving Time was first adopted by the U.S. in 1918 to conserve energy, according to the U.S. Department of Defense. Daylight Saving Time went through many variations until the president signed the Uniform Time Act in 1966. States have the option to opt out of it, like Hawaii and Arizona.

Lawmakers on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C. have tried to make Daylight Saving Time permanent. Legislators introduced two bills last year that would have made the change permanent. However, the bills later failed.

10 News is working for you by speaking with residents in the Roanoke Valley about whether they think it’s necessary.

Tori Ross thinks we don’t need the time change at all.

“I don’t think we really need Daylight Saving and all of that good stuff anymore. We’re not out farming, and we have electricity for the lights,” said Ross.

Doris Moran, however, disagrees. She said this gives her more time to do what she likes. “It seems to be, so you have more time to actually live life,” said Moran.

Bailey Rigney thinks we need it as well.

“I think it does kind of work with the seasons and how late you go to bed or how early the sun rises,” said Rigney.