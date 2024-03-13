Rooftop restaurant opens in the Star City

ROANOKE, Va. – Just in time for warmer weather, Roanoke’s new restaurant and rooftop bar is finally welcoming customers.

Six and Sky Rooftop Grille offers seafood and steak, and it’s located at the top of the iconic Center in the Square building.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Co-owner JoJo Soprano said they’ve been working on the project for almost 18 months now and are excited to open their doors.

“They can expect a beautiful view of the city, of course, but what they also should expect is the best seafood and steaks that they’re ever going to eat,” Soprano said.

Soprano said they’re pretty booked over the next week, so make sure to call for a reservation if you want to check it out.

Six and Sky Rooftop Grille is open Tuesday through Sunday from 4 to 10 p.m.