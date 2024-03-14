One dead, two hospitalized after Carroll County crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a Carroll County crash that left one person dead and two others hospitalized.

Authorities said the crash occurred early Thursday morning at about 12:30 a.m. on Interstate 77 southbound near the 6 mile marker.

State troopers told 10 News that a Chevrolet HHR was headed north in the southbound lanes when it hit a southbound BMW.

The passenger in the HHR died at the scene and the driver was flown to a hospital in North Carolina for treatment of serious injuries, authorities said.

The person driving the BMW was taken to an area hospital for minor injuries, according to VSP.

None of the individuals involved in the crash were identified, and Virginia State Police is still working to notify the next of kin.

The Virginia State Police Wytheville Division Crash Reconstruction Team is assisting with the ongoing investigation.