Senators honor local WWII hero with bill to rename Lynchburg VA Clinic

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Honoring a local hero with a big name — that’s what Senators Tim Kaine (D) and Mark Warner (D) are doing with their newest bill.

It’s all in an effort to rename Lynchburg’s Veteran’s Affairs Clinic after Desmond T. Doss.

Doss was a private first class in World War II — who despite being a pacifist, still wanted to serve his country.

He refused to carry a weapon — but still went on to be quite the hero, saving 75 lives during World War II.

You may have even seen the award-winning movie, “Hacksaw Ridge,” depicting the Lynchburg native’s heroic actions during the war.

“In the battle of Okinawa literally saved 75 servicemen, and again if you’ve seen the film, under constant barrage of Japanese fire, were able to bring these wounded soldiers down into safety. And I cannot think of a better way to commemorate this Medal of Honor winner,” Warner said.

The legislation has the support of a number of veterans organizations and groups, including the Lynchburg Veterans Council.