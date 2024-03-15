71º
Join Insider

Local News

Lane closures in Lynchburg could cause delays beginning Monday, March 18

Parts of Carroll Avenue, Odd Fellows Road and Lakeside Drive will be closed for improvements

Jennifer Hagan, Digital Content Manager

Tags: traffic, roads, lane closures
(AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes) (Damian Dovarganes, Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Allow some extra time for your drive through Lynchburg beginning Monday, March 18.

CARROLL AVENUE & ODD FELLOWS ROAD

Recommended Videos

Beginning Monday, March 18 and continuing through Friday, March 22, a temporary lane closure will occur between 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., weekdays only and weather permitting. Crews will be installing new fiber cables. A flagging operation will be in place as needed.

LAKESIDE DRIVE

On Tuesday, March 19, a temporary lane closure will occur 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., while crews install new fiber cable. A flagging operation will be in place as needed.

According to the Lynchburg Department of Public Works, motorists should expect minor delays and should use caution while traveling through these work zones. Emergency vehicles will have access at all times.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jennifer Hagan has spent 28 years in the communications industry, working as a designer, reporter and quality editor for corporations and newsrooms, where she developed and directed content.

email