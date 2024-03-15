Lane closures in Lynchburg could cause delays beginning Monday, March 18

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Allow some extra time for your drive through Lynchburg beginning Monday, March 18.

CARROLL AVENUE & ODD FELLOWS ROAD

Beginning Monday, March 18 and continuing through Friday, March 22, a temporary lane closure will occur between 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., weekdays only and weather permitting. Crews will be installing new fiber cables. A flagging operation will be in place as needed.

LAKESIDE DRIVE

On Tuesday, March 19, a temporary lane closure will occur 8:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., while crews install new fiber cable. A flagging operation will be in place as needed.

According to the Lynchburg Department of Public Works, motorists should expect minor delays and should use caution while traveling through these work zones. Emergency vehicles will have access at all times.