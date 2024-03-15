Patrol cars hit during Nelson County chase, driver arrested

NELSON COUNTY, Va. – A man is in custody after a chase with the Nelson County Sheriff’s Office.

The sheriff’s office says just after midnight Friday, deputies tried to stop a vehicle in the Nellysford area of Rt. 151 for speeding. Deputies say the driver, 28-year-old Shaquan Wilson of Waynesboro, increased his speed and began driving erratically, crossing the center line several times all the way into the Roseland area.

Recommended Videos

Deputies used tire deflation devices and although both front tires had been deflated, the chase continued to the intersection of Rt. 151 and Rt. 56 (Tye Brooke Hwy) where the sheriff’s office says Wilson hit a marked patrol vehicle.

The chase continued to Rt. 29 where it turned north bound and then continued to Harvey Rd. Deputies say Wilson drove off the road, through a ditch, and through a church parking lot before hitting another patrol vehicle. The sheriff’s office said Wilson then drove through someone’s yard and hit a fence.

That’s when deputies say Wilson’s vehicle stopped and he ran. Once deputies arrested him, he was taken to UVA medical center for minor injuries from the crash.

Wilson was wanted in Waynesboro for felony possession of dangerous drugs.

He has now been charged with the following:

• Felony Eluding 46.2-817

• Felony Assault and Battery Law Enforcement x2 18.2-57

• Felon in possession of a firearm 18.2-308.2

• Hit and Run 46.2-896

• Felony Hit and Run x2 46.2-894

• Felony property Damage x2 18.2-137

• Misdemeanor property damage 18.2-137

• Obstruction of Justice 18.2-460

• Falsely identify 19.2-83.1

• Speeding 46.2-878

• Driving without a license 46.2-300