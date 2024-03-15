Roanoke City Police prepare for St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival

Roanoke – As the clock strikes green, Roanoke City Police are preparing to stand by to keep the luck of the Irish flowing safely through the Star City.

So, all you have to worry about is having a good time.

From shamrock-filled streets to the sound of bagpipes in the air, the St. Patrick’s Day parade and Shamrock Festival is ready to bring in the green, and Roanoke police are having all-hands-on deck safety-wise as people search for their pot of gold.

“We got a good plan for the route. It’s going to be the same route as we’ve traditionally ran, but we’ll have officers and enhanced presence on bikes is the biggest thing. We are going to get out, shake some hands, and we are really excited to bring a good safety plan to the downtown event,” Christopher Ramey, Lieutenant with the Roanoke Police Department said.

St. Patrick’s Day is always a big day for celebrations, which means having a good time is at the top of some people’s minds, but safety should be your first priority. Last St. Patrick’s Day weekend (March 17-19, 2023) in Virginia, there were 82 crashes involving alcohol, resulting in 40 injuries – and one death each day, according to the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles.

“If you’re going to partake in drinking, please have an idea of how you’re going to get home, what’s best for you. Is it having a designated driver, or would you like to do some ride sharing program?” Ramey said.

The biggest push from law enforcement is having a plan in place. There is no reason to test your luck on the roads if you are intoxicated.

“If caught drinking and driving, you can face jail time, lose your driver’s license and your vehicle, and pay up to $10,000 in attorney’s fees, fines, car towing, higher insurance rates and lost wages,” a spokesperson from the Virginia State Police said.

The RPD recommends looking at the Waze map for street closures. Waze - Traffic Center - St Pat Parade and Fest

“The roads are going to be impacted downtown, and we want people to be able to get where they are going and not miss any of the parade. The big message I have is leave early, leave early and know where you’re going,” Ramey said.

It will be an all-day and all-night celebration tomorrow so plan ahead, and if you plan on drinking have a way to get back home safely.