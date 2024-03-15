Wythe County brush fire under control

IVANHOE,Va. – The Virginia Department of Forestry said they are working to contain and extinguish this fire. It will remain visible for most of the day and the area will remain smoky.

At this time they said no county resources are being utilized and the fire is considered to be under control.

Investigators said at approximately 5:40 Thursday evening, the Ivanhoe Volunteer Fire Department was dispatched to a brush fire in the 200 block of Harmon Road in the Piney community.

Upon arrival units discovered a large brush fire quickly climbing up the hill side. Members arrived and began fire containment.