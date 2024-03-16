American Business Women’s Association celebrates 75 years

CHRISTIANSBURG, VA – President of the American Business Women’s Association, New River Valley Express Network Kristina Rose, and Vice President of Programming Sherri Blevins stopped by the studio to share about the 75-year legacy of the organization.

The goal of the organization is to empower businesswomen and bring together women of diverse occupations.

They provide opportunities for them to help themselves and others grow personally and professionally through leadership; education, networking support and national recognition.

They are hosting a Spring Open House on Tuesday, March 19th at 5:30 p.m.

It will be held at the Holiday Inn Christiansburg

You can RSVP to Paige Godwin at godwinpaige@gmail.com or Ali Davitt at alidavitt@comcast.net.