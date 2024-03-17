Greensboro, NC woman dies in accident in Henry County, Va

A woman from North Carolina died when her vehicle ran off the road in Henry County, Va.

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A woman from Greensboro, N.C., died when her 2018 Kia Soul ran off the side of the road on Route 220. The driver was identified as Jennifer Marie Stokes, 61, of Greensboro, N.C. She died at the scene and was wearing her seatbelt.

The Virginia State Police is investigating the single-vehicle crash. According to the police, it occurred Friday, March 15 at 6:24 a.m., south of White House Road in Henry County. Stokes’ vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned.