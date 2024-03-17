68º
Join Insider

Local News

Greensboro, NC woman dies in accident in Henry County, Va

The crash occurred near White House Road

Jennifer Hagan, Digital Content Manager

Tags: accident, news, Henry County
A woman from North Carolina died when her vehicle ran off the road in Henry County, Va. (KPRC)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A woman from Greensboro, N.C., died when her 2018 Kia Soul ran off the side of the road on Route 220. The driver was identified as Jennifer Marie Stokes, 61, of Greensboro, N.C. She died at the scene and was wearing her seatbelt.

The Virginia State Police is investigating the single-vehicle crash. According to the police, it occurred Friday, March 15 at 6:24 a.m., south of White House Road in Henry County. Stokes’ vehicle ran off the right side of the road, struck a culvert and overturned.

Copyright 2024 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Jennifer Hagan has spent 28 years in the communications industry, working as a designer, reporter and quality editor for corporations and newsrooms, where she developed and directed content.

email