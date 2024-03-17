St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival returns to downtown Roanoke

Roanoke – Roanoke turned green as people came to downtown Roanoke for the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Shamrock Festival.

Thousands of people threw on their green and headed to the heart of the Star City to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, and for some it’s not their first trip.

“We’ve been here several years in a row. We love this for Roanoke city. It’s good for the people that get out and commune with each other. We love it,” festival goers said.

The day started with the annual parade where there was something for everyone, but what the kids were most excited for was to get a little scared.

“Clowns. Lots of creepy clowns,” the kids said.

The fun didn’t stop there. After the parade, the streets stayed closed for people to enjoy the tunes, grab a drink and eat some good food. Mike Williams said he celebrates the same every year.

“Listening to the music and having a beer or two,” Williams said.

Jaret Butensschoen used to have to work during the festival so this year he was so excited to come and enjoy what downtown had to offer.

“It feels amazing, I feel on top of the world right now, I’m on the next level you know,” Butensschoen said.

Festival goers from out of town say these are the events that make them want to come back. They say these celebrations are so fun they want the Star City to host even more of them.

“Put Roanoke on the map because this is nice. This is lovely. We love it,” festival goers said.

The all-day and all-night event brought in the crowds, and you could tell everyone was having a good time celebrating the Irish.