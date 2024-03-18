Henry County crash leaves 88-year-old man dead

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a two-vehicle crash in Henry County that resulted in the death of an 88-year-old man.

Authorities said the crash happened on Sunday close to 11 a.m. on Route 57 at the intersection with Route 687.

According to State troopers, 88-year-old Walter Dietrich Yeaman, of Martinsville, was driving in a 2007 Hyundai TCN when he pulled out from the stop sign and failed to yield the right-of-way. He was then hit by a 2013 Honda CRV that was headed east on Route 57.

Yeaman was taken to Roanoke Memorial Hospital, where he later died, authorities said. VSP told 10 News that Yeaman was wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The crash remains under investigation.