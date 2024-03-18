VDOT and Roanoke County seek feedback on Williamson and Peters Creek roads

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – The Virginia Department of Transportation and Roanoke County held a community meeting on Monday to seek feedback on the Peters Creek Road and Williamson Road areas.

The meeting at Hollins Library welcomed people to give their opinion on the area, including intersections between Wood Haven Road and Plantation Road.

Improvements are proposed for those intersections, as well as new pedestrian accommodations.

If you missed the meeting, there is an online survey that will be open through April 1. For more information, click here.