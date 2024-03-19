Study shows New River Community College’s economic impact

DUBLIN, Va. – Great news for the New River Valley: one community college is having a multi-million dollar impact on the community.

A recent study conducted by New River Community College shows the school contributed more than $121,000,000 to the community in 2022.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

The New River Community College president said this was a great number to see.

“We take very seriously the word community in our name, and that’s why we’re here, to provide education for the residents in our community so that we can give back to our community,” said Pat Huber, the NRCC President.

She said community colleges allow everyone access to a higher education, and many of the students who go to community colleges stay in the area to give back to the local economy.