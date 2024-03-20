Man in critical condition after Lynchburg hit-and-run

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A man is in critical condition following a hit-and-run Tuesday afternoon, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

At about 12:30 p.m., officers were called to the 600 block of Leesville Road after receiving a report that a man, later identified as 29-year-old Montchello Deondra Johnson, of Lynchburg, was lying on the curb face down face down and not moving.

After investigating further, Lynchburg Police determined that Johnson had been pushing a motorized minibike along the road when he was hit. He was transported to Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of major injuries, according to authorities.

The roadway was closed for several hours as a result of the incident. At this time, there is no suspect or vehicle description but we will continue to add updates to this article as we learn more.

Anyone with information or video footage, or who may have witnessed this incident is asked to contact Officer Hudson at 434-455-6047 or Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.