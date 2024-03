A new Our Daily Bread location is set to open in Downtown Roanoke.

ROANOKE, Va. – Pastry lovers, rejoice!

A new Our Daily Bread location is coming to Downtown Roanoke.

The location is listed on their Facebook page as 1003 S. Jefferson St., which is the former location of Athens Corner Grill.

According to their website, they are set to open mid-to-late April.

They also have a place to apply to work at the new location.

This is Our Daily Bread’s fifth location, in addition to Blacksburg, Salem, Vinton, and another Roanoke location.