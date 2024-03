WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A 13-year-old boy died in a crash involving a UTV, according to the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office.

On Wednesday at about 4 p.m., deputies were called to Old Mountain Road in Wythe County, where they found a Kubota UTV turned over, authorities said.

The sheriff’s office told 10 News that the young boy was found dead underneath the vehicle.

