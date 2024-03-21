Blacksburg officials look to change zoning to help housing issue

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Blacksburg officials think they may have found an additional solution to their housing crisis in the town.
There is a proposal on the table to create a framework for smaller residential plots within town limits.
The zoning ordinance, if passed by council, would allow for more affordable, single-family homes.
Blacksburg’s Mayor Leslie Hager-Smith weighed in on the proposal.
“It’s important because we don’t have much land left,” said Hager-Smith. “The Town of Blacksburg has done a good lot of work on infill, and so now, we need to make good use of the area that is left.”
A public hearing on this proposal will be held March 27 where folks can ask questions and give their opinions.