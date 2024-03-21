Man charged, woman dead after wrong-way Carroll County crash

CARROLL COUNTY, Va. – A man has been charged in connection with a two-vehicle crash on Interstate 77 in Carroll County that left a woman dead, according to Virginia State Police.

State troopers received the initial report of the crash on March 14 at 12:30 a.m.

Recommended Videos

Authorities said 32-year-old Onan R. Antunez Perez, of Raleigh, North Carolina, had been driving north in the southbound lanes in a 2011 Chevrolet HHR near the 7 mile marker. He hit a 2017 BMW 540XI that was headed in the opposite direction and came to a stop in the median. The BMW then hit the guardrail on the right side of the interstate.

We’re told Perez was seriously injured in the incident and the passenger, 29-year-old Wuendy J. Rodriguez Zaldivar died in the crash.

The person driving the BMW, 23-year-old Damian L. Tiller, of Lenoir, North Carolina, was left with minor injuries.

Authorities said Perez is now facing a charge of reckless driving.

The crash remains under investigation, authorities said.