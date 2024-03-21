Smith Mountain Lake residents, businesses form Water Quality Alliance to prevent harmful algal blooms

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. – Residents and the business community at Smith Mountain Lake have formed the new Smith Mountain Lake Water Quality Alliance to prevent harmful algal blooms this summer.

The group is made up of residents, businesses, and more. They work alongside Ferrum College, the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality and the Virginia Department of Health to monitor lake conditions.

The alliance’s goal is to monitor water conditions, while also being a single source of accurate information about potential algae outbreaks.

One member is Bill Butterfield, the president of the Smith Mountain Lake Association. He said they want to learn more about the harmful algae, how to prevent it, and let the public know they can still enjoy what the lake has to offer even during a swimming advisory.

“We feel it’s important to have a clean lake and safe lake. That’s our mission statement basically, to protect the water at Smith Mountain Lake and to promote safe recreation. And as a result, we want businesses to thrive,” said Butterfield.

The alliance also working to secure funding to combat the problem.