Appomattox County Public Schools installing software that uses AI to detect guns

Duke Carter, Anchor/Reporter

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. – One local school district is taking extra precaution to make sure children are safe.

Appomattox County is deploying a new platform called ZeroEyes that uses artificial intelligence to detect guns through various cameras.

“With our capabilities from the military experience and technology side we are doing something for the greater good and people are definitely better with us than they are without us,” said Dustin Brook, chief customer officer and co-founder.

The company will not disclose the cost of the program or how many cameras will use the software. It is currently being installed at Appomattox schools.

