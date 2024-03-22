Gleaning for the World hosts donation stand for local shelters

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The non-profit, Gleaning for the World was set up right in front of Sam’s Club in Lynchburg on Friday to gather donations for their Helping our Neighbors program.

The program focuses its efforts and supplies for Central Virginia communities. The organization was set up yesterday and was out there Friday in hopes for community members to donate necessities for the local shelters.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

Gleaning for the World has collected donations for disaster relief, but has seen an increase in need in their locality.

“The people here in central Virginia are making it possible for us to do this work that they have been so generous and to see the generosity of all of our donors means a lot,” Director of Operations Mark O’Brien said.

Organization leaders tell us they have received 10,000 pounds of supplies between Thursday and Friday.