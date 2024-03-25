Wise County crash leaves 73-year-old dead, another driver hospitalized

WISE COUNTY, Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a fatal crash in Wise County that left a 73-year-old dead.

According to State troopers, the crash occurred on Sunday, March 24 at 8:20 p.m. on Route 23 northbound.

Authorities told 10 News that 73-year-old Marlene L. Gilliam, of Wise, was heading north in a 2015 Lincoln MKC in the southbound lanes and then crossed the center line before hitting a 2023 Kia Sorento head-on.

Gilliam later died at an area hospital. The driver of the Kia Sorento, Amy L. Ruff, 51, of Coeburn, Virginia, was taken to an area hospital for the treatment of serious injuries, Virginia State Police said. No word yet on her current condition.

The crash remains under investigation.