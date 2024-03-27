New blood donation center, ‘The Blood Connection’ opens

A new blood donation center is making sure blood donation stays right here in Southwest Virginia.

It’s called the Blood Connection and this week, they celebrated the official opening of their blood-mobile and future donation center.

The center is partnered with Carilion Clinic so all donations will stay right here in our area.

“Since the pandemic, the amount of blood available has decreased dramatically so the need has increased exponentially — so this partnership is going to help us just take even better care of our patients,” said Brandon Jones, assistant patient experience manager at Carilion Clinic.

“Blood has a short shelf life and we have to constantly replenish it so we ask because we need it — and there’s a patient at the other end of it,” said Delisa English, president and CEO of the Blood Connection.

The donation center located near Valley View Mall is set to open in the fall.