Region’s top health leaders and Sen. Warner meet for roundtable

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Valley health leaders and U.S. Senator Mark Warner (D-VA) met for a roundtable talk at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute at VTC on Wednesday.

Research leaders presented Warner with some of the projects they’re working on and their recent accomplishments.

Warner said he’s trying to learn more about biotech, as he thinks it could be key to national security in the future.

”In so many ways what is happening at the Fralin Biomedical Research Institute and at the medical school is really cutting edge,” Warner said.

He believes the industry will start to receive more federal funding as well.

Warner made a second stop at Centra Hospital in Lynchburg on Wednesday to discuss the opioid epidemic.