56-year-old man killed in Montgomery County crash

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. – A 56-year-old man was killed in a Montgomery County crash on Tuesday night, according to Virginia State Police.

At about 10:45 p.m., State troopers were called to Interstate 81 northbound for the crash.

Authorities told 10 News that 56-year-old Michael D. Williams, of Atkins, was driving in a 2013 Ford F750 truck near the 117-mile marker, went off the road to the right and hit a sign right before crossing the northbound lanes. He then went off the road to the left and hit a guardrail. Authorities said the vehicle overturned, ejecting Williams.

He died at the scene, according to Virginia State Police.

The crash remains under investigation.