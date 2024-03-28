61º
Centra Health Board of Directors appoints new interim president and CEO

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Centra Health in Lynchburg is seeing a change in leadership.

Centra’s Board of Directors announced Thursday that effective immediately, Richard Tugman, CEO of Piedmont Community Health Plan, has been named Centra’s interim president and CEO.

“Richard has been CEO of PCHP, a Centra subsidiary, since 2016. He also admirably served as Centra’s interim CEO in 2021,” said Centra Board Chair, Thomas Nygaard, M.D. “He has a deep understanding of our organization and our people and is ideally suited to lead Centra while we conduct a national search for a new, permanent CEO.”

“On behalf of the Centra Board, we thank Amy Carrier for her contributions to Centra and wish her the best in her future endeavors. We also thank Richard for his willingness to assume this responsibility,” said Dr. Nygaard.

A transition committee has been appointed to advise Tugman as he takes on the new role.

