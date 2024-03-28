Man sentenced in 2022 Wythe County murder

WYTHE COUNTY, Va. – A Max Meadows man was sentenced Thursday to 28 years and 3 months to serve for his role in the murder of a man in June 2022.

Kenneth Sayers, 54, pleaded guilty without an agreement to second-degree murder and felon in possession of ammunition in connection with the murder of Lloyd Stillwell on June 23, 2022, according to Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones.

As we’ve reported, on June 23, deputies found the body of Lloyd Trenton Stilwell in the 100 block of Stone Drive. Upon further investigation, authorities determined that Stillwell had been shot in the chest.

Sayers reportedly made the initial 911 call, stating that he was walking his dogs when he discovered Stillwell. He also provided officers with a description of a suspect vehicle that he claimed to have seen leaving the scene where the victim was killed.

Nonetheless, investigators found Sayers’ statements to be inconsistent, leading them to believe he was involved in Stillwell’s death. He was then charged with murder and the possession of ammunition after being convicted of a felony.

“Although the judge sentenced the defendant to the maximum sentence recommended by the guidelines, that still does not bring back Trenton who was a father, grandfather and beloved by his family. I hope the family can find some sort of closure with today’s sentencing,” said Commonwealth’s Attorney Mike Jones. “I would like to thank the Wythe County Sheriff’s Office and the Virginia state Police for their outstanding work in this case.”