Think before you gift a real bunny this Easter

ROANOKE, Va. – Easter is this weekend, and animal experts are reminding you that it’s not always the best idea to gift your child an actual Easter bunny.

The Roanoke Valley SPCA said oftentimes rabbits, chicks, and ducklings are popular Easter basket gifts this time of year.

However, once Easter is over, people can realize how difficult they are to take care of — and sometimes even release them into the wild.

They said not to do this because these animals are often bred for captivity.

“These animals, they live for a while, they take work, and they grow up. So if you’re gifting chicks and ducklings, you’re gonna need to know they take usually a heat source when they’re young, and food and water. And ducks, I have them and they are very very messy when they get older,” RVSPCA Communications and Marketing Director Julie Rickmond said.

They said if you do want to gift an animal, do your research before committing.