ALLEGHANY CO., Va. – Students in the Alleghany Highlands are getting more IT opportunities.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The Virginia Department of Education just approved plans for a lab school at Mountain Gateway Community College in Clifton Forge.

It will open to high schoolers this fall. The program pathways in cybersecurity, cloud computing, and IT technical support.