Franklin County, Va – An overturned electrical truck hit an electrical pole and is causing some power outages in an area of Franklin County, according to officials with the Appalachian Power Company.

It happened by the Shell Station on Virgil H Goode Highway in Boones Mill.

Under 1,000 people are without power, according to the Appalachian Power Company outage map.

Officials said power should be restored by 8:00 p.m. today.

We will keep you updated as we learn more.