Rail Yard Dawgs hosts 3rd annual Kip Nininger Scholarship Foundation

Roanoke – Two local high school students received scholarships tonight from the Kip Nininger Scholarship Fund during the organizations third annual Railyard Dawg game fundraiser.

“It’s a lot. I lost a piece of me when I lost him. Helping kids and these foundations helped me put my foot on the floor and get out of bed some mornings,” Chris Nininger, Kip’s Dad said.

Recommended Videos

Kip Nininger, a Christiansburg High School graduate and two-time state wrestling champion was tragically killed in a car accident in 2021. While the family still grieves, they keep his memory alive by giving scholarships to the community.

“Its truly an honor to help so many kids in memory of my son. And I just thank the community for supporting us and allowing us to do this,” Nininger said.

On Saturday, the Kip Nininger Scholarship Fund, better known as KNSF gave out two, $1,413 scholarships at the Railyard Dawgs game.

“My sons favorite bible verse was 4:13 so our scholarships distributions are given out in $1,413, representing Philippians 4:13,” Nininger said.

Brenin Witcher, a senior William Byrd baseball player received one of the scholarships.

“It just means a lot to be able to receive this,” Witcher said.

And another scholarship went to Khloe Frayer, the daughter of Virginia Tech’s assistant wrestling coach.

To kick off a new partnership with ruby rainbows- an organization dedicated to giving scholarships to students with down syndrome. About Ruby’s Rainbow - Ruby’s Rainbow (rubysrainbow.org)

This fall KNSF will host their annual Kip Nininger benefit golf tournament, one of their biggest scholarship fundraisers of the year.