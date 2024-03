Backup on I-81 near Salem

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – A tractor trailer crash on I-81 north on Sunday evening is causing delays in Roanoke County.

According to VDOT, a tractor trailer crash happened at mile marker 136.

No lanes are closed but, backups are approximately three miles long.

This also comes as construction work on I-81 is causing delays in the same stretch of interstate.

This is a developing story. We will continue to update you on-air and online as we learn more.