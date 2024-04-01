Bedford Co. man charged for accidentally shooting himself on school property, deputies say

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – A Bedford County man is facing charges after accidentally shooting himself on school property, according to the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office.

On Jan. 12, deputies were called to the Food Lion on Moneta Road after receiving a report that a man, 18-year-old William Parker Lee, had been shot.

After arriving at the scene, deputies determined that Lee had accidentally shot himself. He was then transported to Roanoke Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.

Following an extensive investigation, authorities discovered that the shooting happened in the parking lot of the Smith Mountain Lake Christian Academy.

On March 27, after deputies reviewed evidence and eyewitness statements, charges were brought against Lee for the reckless handling of a firearm and the possession of a firearm on school property.

He was arrested and held on a secured bond in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail, according to the sheriff’s office.

Authorities believe this is an isolated incident and said there is no concern for the public’s safety.

The Sheriff’s Office requests that anyone with any additional information to contact Investigator Cucci at 540-586-4800, dispatch at 540-586-7827 or Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 1-888-798-5900 or enter your tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3TIPS app on your mobile device. Crime Stopper callers remain anonymous and could receive a cash reward of up to $1,000.