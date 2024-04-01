Dublin candle manufacturer to close doors as plan for future begins

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Back in February, candlemaker Gala Group announced they were going to have to close their doors in Pulaski County. Since then, citizens in the county have been concerned about what’s coming next.

Since the announcement of the closure, people who work at the plant said it’s been hard for everyone there.

“I’m looking for something that’ll fit my lifestyle just like how Gala North America did,” said Gabriel Cecil, a worker at Gala Group.

“Here lately it’s been a lot of mixed emotions – trying to find work, trying to just stay positive where we are and the best we can,” said Walter Erps, a worker at Gala Group.

While some people have been able to find another job, not everyone has been as lucky.

“There’s some people at work that are still looking and it’s getting down,” said Erps. “We’re on the last week now, a couple days of work left, you can tell the stress that a lot of people are under.”

Recently, there were talks about the future of the site, but the county administrator said there seems to be some confusion on what the future will be.

“We’re in the evaluation mode of what the highest and best use of what that facility is and a sports-plex is one of the uses we’re evaluating,” said Jonathan Sweet.

He said if the plans don’t work out, they still have the option for manufacturing.

“Logically, if it doesn’t work out, we’re looking at continuation of industrial application there,” Sweet said.

He said the biggest goal is to utilize the area to its fullest capacity.

“We will continue to utilize that facility to the highest and best use for the community,” said Sweet. “It may be sports-plex, it may be candle company, it may be something else, but we are going to ensure that that facility is enjoyed at the highest and best use.”

He said whether it is a future manufacturing center or a recreation center, it will be great for everyone.