National Donate Life Month kicks off

ROANOKE,Va. – April marks National Donate Life Month, a month focusing on the importance and demand of organ, eye, and tissue donation.

Doctors said nationwide, there are more than 100,000 people waiting on different transplant lists and that number is still growing.

There are over one million people in the United States who have received a transplant at some point, according to doctors at LewisGale Medical Center.

“It’s really important to realize that there are people out there who will benefit from you and your generosity even after you may be gone. I don’t know how else to put it, it’s the ultimate act of generosity and kindness,” Robert Alphin, Chief Medical Officer at Lewis Gale Medical Center said.

There are several different avenues you can take to be set up for organ donation, the easiest way is when you are renewing or getting your driver’s license. You can also speak with your primary care doctor.