Salem set to hold 72nd Ernest ‘Pig’ Robertson Fishing Rodeo

SALEM, Va. – Grab your fishing gear because Salem’s 72nd Ernest ‘Pig’ Robertson Fishing Rodeo is back!

The beloved event will kick off on Saturday, April 27 at Lake Spring Park. Here’s when you should mark your calendars if you plan on going:

Group Date Time Children Ages 3-8 Saturday, April 27 9 a.m. – Noon Special Needs Children Monday, April 29 10 a.m. – Noon Nursing Home Residents Wednesday, May 1 10 a.m. – Noon Children Ages 9-12 Saturday, May 4 9 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Event leaders said it will feature Saturday fishing in various age groups again this year, so be sure to bring the kiddos along. There will also be special needs and nursing home fishing days, which you must pre-register for.

As a reminder, participants are required to provide their own fishing equipment and adults will not be allowed to fish for their children at the Saturday events.

Kids can catch up to six trout, and they must keep all the fish they reel in.