Salem set to hold 72nd Ernest ‘Pig’ Robertson Fishing Rodeo

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

SALEM, Va. – Grab your fishing gear because Salem’s 72nd Ernest ‘Pig’ Robertson Fishing Rodeo is back!

The beloved event will kick off on Saturday, April 27 at Lake Spring Park. Here’s when you should mark your calendars if you plan on going:

GroupDateTime
Children Ages 3-8Saturday, April 279 a.m. – Noon
Special Needs ChildrenMonday, April 2910 a.m. – Noon
Nursing Home ResidentsWednesday, May 110 a.m. – Noon
Children Ages 9-12Saturday, May 49 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Event leaders said it will feature Saturday fishing in various age groups again this year, so be sure to bring the kiddos along. There will also be special needs and nursing home fishing days, which you must pre-register for.

As a reminder, participants are required to provide their own fishing equipment and adults will not be allowed to fish for their children at the Saturday events.

Kids can catch up to six trout, and they must keep all the fish they reel in.

Jazmine Otey joined the 10 News team in February 2021.

