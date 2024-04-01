Springtime is upon us: Here’s how to be bear-aware

People in Virginia may start to see unexpected wildlife visitors venturing into neighborhoods in search of food.

The warmer months are making the furry bears more active and bringing them a little closer than we may want.

Have the day's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at 8 p.m. Email Address Click here to sign up

The reason? To get nutrients for the momma bears and their cubs.

“The mothers are going to be out looking for food to feed these bears. If they are really young, she needs to acquire enough calories to produce milk to feed, her young. So, in the spring especially they are out and about really trying to find food either for their young or for themselves,” Chester Leonard, executive director at Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center said.

Let’s say you run into a bear…wildlife experts said most of the time they will run away, but on the slight chance they don’t, start to back away calmly and slowly. If they start to approach you make yourself as big as possible. We are told you should never run from a bear, for them it could trigger their predator instincts.

The bears may come off as cute and cuddly, but they are in fact not and we’re told you need to keep your distance for both your and the bears’ safety.

“Wildlife are not pets, they do not make for good pets and although they may appear cute when they are young or even sometimes as adults, people will find themselves getting in trouble trying to keep wildlife as pets. We discourage it at all costs,” Leonard said.

Roanoke City Police provided some tips on how you can help the bears move out of your neighborhood. Some include removing all food sources like bird feeders and food for pets you may keep outside. You should also try and secure or remove trash cans.

According to Roanoke Police:

Give the bears plenty of space. If you leave them alone, they will most likely leave you alone. This includes supervising small animals and children while they are outdoors, and immediately leaving the area if you see a bear. Don’t forget to look up and check for bears in trees! Giving them a clear path to escape will ensure that everyone stays safe.

Remove any and all food sources from your property. This includes bird feeders and food that you may have set outside for your pets or stray animals in the neighborhood. Pet food is a fun treat for bears, who will continue to return to your home for easily attainable snacks.

Secure or remove trash cans. Bears love your leftovers and table scraps — invest in a locking trash can or keep your trash can inside until trash collection day.

If the bear seems injured or trapped and/or becomes an immediate threat, you should contact the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resource’s Wildlife Conflict Helpline at (855) 571-9003.

“Bears can smell something like your grill cooking from a mile away,” Leonard said.

Wildlife experts said if you find a young bear you can call the Southwest Virginia Wildlife Center for help and if it is a larger or adult bear you are instructed to call the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources.