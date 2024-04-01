‘The Heart of Roanoke’: Business Association’s plan to bring vitality to Williamson Road

ROANOKE, Va. – ‘The heart of Roanoke’ — that’s how Greater Williamson Road Area Business Association Executive Director Valerie Brown thinks of Williamson Road.

“We want the road to become very vibrant like it used to be back in the day before the highways came through,” Brown said.

Brown tells 10 News they’re actively working towards that goal.

On Monday she presented the “State of the Road” to council — focusing on several grant applications. One of which is a vitality grant through the Virginia Main Street Grant.

“One of the ones that they have is a vitality grant. From that we can do a façade grant project, which is what we’re working on,” Brown said.

She said this would give a boost to businesses, along with their application for a Thriving Cities Grant. A grant through local, state and federal transportation departments to address road conditions.

“That will help several businesses up and down the road to make them more visually inviting as well as help the business owner in that location,” she said.

In addition to the grants, Brown tells council she wants to work one-on-one with businesses to get a better idea of how the association can help.

“They think they don’t matter. Because you have all of these wonderful things going on downtown, and then you have 581 and all of the side roads, and they feel that people have to go out of their way to go to Williamson Road,” she said.

Next Monday, grant consultants for the Thriving Cities Grant will come to Williamson Road, to assess the road, and meet with business owners.

“They’re going to be able to see firsthand the lack of sidewalks, the lack of curbs, even the lack of driveways in some cases,” Brown said.

Brown said she hopes this will help get business owners and community members alike, excited about the future of Williamson Road.

“Increase their economic revenue from that, but anything we can do to help helps the city,” she said.

The walk-along with the committee Monday is just the start of the process. After that, they will meet with neighborhood groups, libraries, and other impacted groups.

They hope to be able to submit a grant proposal in 18 months.