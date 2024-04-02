16-year-old boy injured in Lynchburg shooting, police say

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating a shooting on Wadsworth Street Sunday.

Police said on Sunday, at approximately 11 p.m., officers responded to the 300 block of Wadsworth Street for a report of shots fired. Later that night, we’re told a resident reported their home had been struck by gunfire.

LPD said no one in the home was injured.

On Monday, at around 2 p.m., police were notified by Lynchburg General Hospital staff that a 16-year-old boy was being treated for a non-life-threatening injury, which appeared to be a grazing gunshot wound.

Lynchburg Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division investigated and learned that the injury may have occurred during the shooting from the night before. We’re told the injured boy was not a resident of the home that was struck by gunfire.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Bond at (434) 455-6161 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. Enter an anonymous tip online at http://p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.