32-year-old man injured in Danville shooting, police investigating

DANVILLE, Va. – The Danville Police Department is investigating after a man was shot Tuesday afternoon in the 300 block of Halifax Street.

Police said shortly after 4:10 p.m. Tuesday, a 32-year-old man reported being shot following an altercation between himself, a known female, and another known male. We’re told at some point during the altercation shots were fired, striking the man. Police said the shooting resulted in a non-life-threatening injury.

The investigation is ongoing, and police said they are working leads on both suspects. We’re told this was not a random act, as the parties involved knew each other.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact the Danville Police Department by either calling patrol at 434-799-6510 option 4, investigations at 434-799-6508 option 1, and option 1 again, calling 911, contacting Crime Stoppers at 434-793-0000, approach any officer you see, through social media, via email crimetips@danvilleva.gov, or use our crime tips app CARE at www.p3tips.com/tipform.aspx?ID=818#.